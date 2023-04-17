Deputies had busy day capturing alligators Sunday.

Skip to Content
    LULING, Louisiana (WDSU) — St. Charles Parish deputies had a busy day capturing alligators Sunday.

St. Charles Parish deputies responded to the first alligator reported in Ormond area of Destrehan.

The second alligator was captured near the Winn Dixie in Luling.

Both alligators were captured by the same two deputies, according to the sheriff.

