Dezmond Trawick, 22, dies after dog attack

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minnesota (WCCO) — A man who was attacked by a pack of dogs in Brooklyn Center Thursday afternoon has died.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 22-year-old Dezmond Thomas Trawick.

Brooklyn Center police say a neighbor called at around 12:45 p.m. to report that four or five dogs were attacking someone.

When police arrived to the 5700 block of Halifax Avenue North, they deployed a less lethal round. It struck at least one dog, and the others dispersed back into the residence.

Trawick had most of his clothing ripped off and had “extensive bites on most of his body,” police say. He was intubated at the scene and taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Four American pit bull terriers are in quarantine pending a dangerous dog process and further investigation.

The residents of the home were not the dog owners, and the victim was a family member who was taking care of the dogs, according to police.

The dogs are now being held in protective custody at PUPS in Maple Grove pending a dangerous dog hearing or the owner surrendering them to police

The Minnesota Department of Health keeps track of death due to dog bites. Over the last 20 years, 5 people have died after a dog attack.

The last one was in 2021.

