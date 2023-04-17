Drunken man broke into neighbors’ home, assaulted elderly couple, police say

By Pat Reavy

Click here for updates on this story

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KSL) — A Clearfield man was arrested over the weekend after police say he barged into a neighbor’s residence and assaulted two elderly people while he was “very drunk.”

Ace Hackleman, 29, was booked into the Davis County Jail for investigation of burglary, two counts of assault and intoxication.

On Sunday, two elderly residences near 200 South and 450 East in Clearfield told police that their neighbor, Hackleman, had “barged through their front door and then exited the residence,” according to a police booking affidavit.

Moments later, however, Hackleman returned and entered the couple’s bedroom, “where he proceeded to strike the female victim four times on the head with his fists. He then pushed the male victim to the ground,” the affidavit states.

Police responding to the scene found Hackleman in his own home. Officers noted that he “was swaying back and forth, and slurring his speech. Ace stated he was very drunk and possessed by a demon.”

Hackleman was placed under arrest after being questioned.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.