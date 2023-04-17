Environmental clean-up at site of proposed soccer stadium could cost $15M

By KCCI News Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — An environmental clean-up at the site of a proposed soccer stadium in Des Moines is estimated to cost $15 million.

The 43-acre land south of Downtown was home to the former Dico manufacturing facility.

The Des Moines city manager told the council in a work session earlier this month it would will cost “north of $15 million” to make the land safe for a stadium.

Chemicals in the soil are contained right now by asphalt and old building foundations. Federal rules would require the soil to be replaced or further contained before the proposed stadium and redevelopment project are built.

It still hasn’t been decided who will pay for the environmental clean up.

