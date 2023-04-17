Fire company helps out-of-town baseball team after bus catches fire

By Khiree Stewart

WHITE MARSH, Maryland (WBAL) — A college baseball team from Boston took a detour in Baltimore County Sunday after their bus caught fire.

The team from Fisher College was on their way home from a tournament when the bus they were traveling on caught fire. Everyone was able to get out safely, but it clearly made them change plans for the day.

After putting the fire out, the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company invited the team to go back to the station with them and wait for a new bus.

“We’re lucky the driver did a great job, got us to a safe place to stop and (finding) a safe place to get off the bus. The firefighters did a great job (and) White Marsh is taking care of us right now,” Scott Dulin, baseball coach for Fisher College, said.

“Instead of making them stay on the side of the road for the next four hours, we wanted to make sure they were safe because of how dangerous (I-95) is. So, we brought them over to our station to hang out,” Xavier Owens, chairman of the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company, said.

The team was able to get some rest and play a little basketball while they waited for their new bus to get there. After a few hours a new bus came and they were on their way again.

