Kansas Gov. signs bill reforming child sexual abuse law

By Gabe Swartz

TOPEKA, Kansas (KCTV) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed five bills Monday, including House Bill 2127, which aims to make it easier for victims of childhood sexual assault to pursue justice.

The bill removes a statute of limitations for criminal prosecution of these crimes and extends the time frame for civil lawsuits involving child sex crimes.

“I am pleased that the legislature has unanimously passed this critical piece of legislation that will protect children and support victims and their families,” Kelly said in a release. “This bill would not be possible without the tireless work of survivors across the state who fought for their voices to be heard. I thank them for their bravery.”

Last week, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez launched a student-led sexual assault task force with student representatives from the University of Kansas, Baker University and Haskell Indian Nations University.

“It has been a tough and long-fought battle, but thanks to the courageous survivors who came forward to share their stories, this important piece of legislation will finally become law in the state of Kansas,” said Senator Cindy Holscher.

