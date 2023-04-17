Man arrested for running illegal dental operation in a hotel room

By Evan Sobol

DANBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — A man is facing charges after he illegally practiced dental work in a Danbury hotel room.

Danbury police said officers responded to the La Quinta Hotel for reports of dental work.

The officers found a man who said he was conducting dental referrals, police said.

“When officers entered the occupant’s room, they found an impromptu operating set up with dental drills, suction machines and a portable X-ray machine,” police said.

Bottles of amoxicillin and other medications were also found, said police.

Authorities said while officers spoke to the suspect, a man left the bathroom with gauze in his mouth. He told police he just had a dental procedure done.

Hugo Moraes-DeLima was arrested and charged with practicing dentistry without a license and illegal sale of prescription drugs.

He is held on a $350,000 bond, according to police.

