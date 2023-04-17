Men dressed as workers used zip ties on seniors, stole cryptocurrency

By WRAL News Staff

DURHAM, North Carolina (WRAL) — Two senior citizens reported a cryptocurrency theft, saying men restrained them with zip ties and destroyed their cellphones.

On Wednesday, April 12, before 9:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a home in the 1000 block of Wells Street.

Seniors who lived in the home told police two men in uniforms asked to check their pipes. When they let them inside, the men brandished handguns and restrained them with zip ties. The men then forced the victims to transfer a large sum of cryptocurrency to an unknown account.

The suspects then destroyed the victims’ cell phones and computer and left the home in a black SUV.

The seniors had minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information can call Investigator C. Walker at 919-560- 4440, extension 29311, or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

