Officials identify boater who died after being struck by lightning

BREVARD COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Officials have identified a boater who died after being struck by lightning in Brevard County on Sunday.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the boater was identified as 39-year-old Peter Strong, of West Melbourne.

The strike happened on the Indian River in the area of Pineda Causeway and U.S. 1.

The passenger on Strong’s vessel sustained minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

FWC and Brevard County deputies taped off the boat ramp while they investigated.

