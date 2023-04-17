Roof collapses after three-alarm fire sparks at church

By Jonathan Greco

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A roof collapsed at a church after a three-alarm fire sparked Monday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 5:15 a.m., a passerby called authorities to report a fire at a church near Southwest 74th Street and Walker Avenue, just off Interstate 240. Fire department officials said crews arrived and found heavy flames on the front side of the God of No Limits Family Ministries.

The fire quickly spread through the center of the church and quickly grew into a two-alarm fire. Oklahoma City Fire Department officials tweeted that the situation was a three-alarm fire.

The flames caused almost all of the roof to collapse into the church.

Authorities said nobody was found inside the church, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

