Suspect accused of setting fire as distraction during theft at Target

By Lysée Mitri

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, California (KCRA) — A suspected shoplifter is accused of setting a fire inside a North Highlands Target on Saturday to create a distraction, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

“Crews arrived. They had a partially extinguished fire in the paper products aisle. They were able to completely extinguish that fire,” said Capt. Parker Wilbourn.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies arrested two men suspected of working together in the plot to steal from the store on Madison Avenue near Auburn Boulevard.

Kyree Morganstein, 31, was booked on four felony charges, including burglary, grand theft, arson and conspiracy. In addition, Joe Rogers, 51, is accused of conspiring with Morganstein in the retail theft.

“These people know exactly what they’re doing when they’re going into these stores. They have a plan. They go and they start a fire that distracts the employees and they go and make off with whatever they want out of the store,” Wilbourn said.

He said it is something Metro Fire has seen at least four times in the last year. For instance, surveillance video from an incident at Target in Arden-Arcade last July shows a fire growing in the clothing department until someone discovers the blaze and puts it out with a fire extinguisher. Meanwhile, the suspects were seen leaving with shopping carts full of goods.

“We had someone go into another retailer and try and light bleach on fire just to create the distraction,” Wilbourn said. “Those are toxic chemicals that potentially could have had fatal outcomes.”

The suspects linked to Saturday’s theft are both scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

