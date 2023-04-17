Skip to Content
Two metro bar owners plead guilty in GPS stalking case

By KCCI News Staff

    DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Two Des Moines businessmen are pleading guilty in a stalking case.

Steve McFadden and Edwin Allen are accused of hiding a GPS device to track a woman.

McFadden owns the Grumpy Goat restaurants and Tipsy Crow.

Allen owns Zora Rooftop Bar.

Court records show both McFadden and Allen entered guilty pleas Friday.

Prosecutors recommend a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation for McFadden. They’re asking for a $500 fine for Allen.

Both men are scheduled to be sentenced on May 1.

