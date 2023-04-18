Accused of killing his kids, judge rules Nebraska dad’s talks with priests can be evidence

By Bill Schammert

Click here for updates on this story

BELLEVUE, Nebraska (KETV) — A Sarpy County District Court judge ruled the discussions murder suspect Adam Price had with two priests in California can be used as evidence at his trial.

In Judge George Thompson’s ruling, he said neither priest “had a duty under church doctrines and tenets to keep secret any conversation that did not take place within the sacrament of confession.”

Emily and Theodore Price were found murdered at a Bellevue home on May 16, 2021.

According to court documents, two days prior, on May 14, their father, Adam Price, had a conversation with a priest in San Francisco. The priest said he’s prohibited from disclosing conversations made in confidence during the sacrament of confession, but his talk with Price took place in his office with no mention of confession.

The ruling stated that the discussion lasted about an hour and the priest asked Price if he harmed somebody and Price said, ‘yes,’ but didn’t elaborate.

Two days later, Price had a conversation with a different priest at a different church in San Francisco. According to the ruling, Price rang the doorbell at the priest’s rectory and said, ‘I need to go to confession or talk to somebody or talk to you.’

The priest said he told Price, ‘Let’s talk for a little bit’ and ‘What’s bothering you?’ But there was no mention of confession outside of the initial greeting.

During the conversation, Price admitted to killing his kids and gave the OK for the priest to call 911 and tell authorities about the conversation.

Thompson said, “Even if one assumes Defendant’s conversation with [the priest] be considered privileged, Defendant waived the privilege because he agreed with [priest] that the police should know what Defendant said.”

Price’s defense also tried to toss out conversations Price had with police in California.

The interview on May 16 with the Pacifica Police Department lasted about two and a half hours and was recorded. According to Judge Thompson, there were no threats made by officers, Price spoke voluntarily, never requested an attorney, and was read his Miranda rights.

The judge said the same for Price’s conversation two days later with Bellevue Police officers in California, which lasted about eight hours and was also recorded. During the interview, Price acknowledges he’s “responsible for the deaths of his children,” but didn’t provide other details.

Both police recordings can be used as evidence. Price’s next hearing is scheduled for April 25.

No trial date has been set yet.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.