Deputies: Pastor uploaded child sex abuse images using church’s WiFi

By Daniel Smithson

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Williamson County pastor was indicted after investigators found he used his church’s internet connection to upload images of child sex abuse online, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Daryl Hayes, 50, was charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Hayes after receiving a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a media release said.

The tip led to the search of the Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ, where Hayes was lead pastor, and his residence. While details of the search were not immediately made available, Hayes was immediately fired from the church, according to the release. Detectives do not believe there were any local child victims or any additional concerns for the public, the release said.

