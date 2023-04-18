Father arrested after middle school brawl released from jail

By Jarah Wright

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A father arrested after a middle school brawl has been released from jail.

The incident happened last Wednesday across the street from Dell H. Robison Middle School, near Washington Avenue and Marion Drive.

Jose Montes is facing several charges including abuse of a child, coercion, and battery.

On Tuesday, prosecutors told the court Montes “attacked” another student and intimidated other juveniles from helping the victim.

However, the defense said Montes’ son had been intimidated for the past six months by the victim and others.

They claim those juveniles even showed up to the Montes home on several occasions, which led to several police reports being filed.

The defense adds Montes’ son was also jumped twice during that time period and when Montes went to pick up his son from school that day, he saw his son get jumped again by students who attorneys claim didn’t even go to his son’s school.

Attorneys said Montes has pulled his son out of school and the family is in the process of moving.

Judge Rebecca Saxe said she has concerns about the violence in the video and said there are multiple videos showing the victim in the fetal position or attempting to flee while Montes continued to beat him.

She ordered Montes to be released on his own recognizance with medium-level electronic monitoring.

He was also told to not contact the victim or victim’s family in any way.

Montes is scheduled to be back in court on Thursday morning.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.