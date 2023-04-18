Oklahoma chaplain ensures incarcerated Muslims have access, guidance in walks with faith

By Mecca Rayne

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — A chaplain in Oklahoma ensured incarcerated Muslims have access and guidance in their walks with faith.

KOCO 5 spoke with the first Muslim chaplain about her work and what’s needed to celebrate Ramadan this year. Her mission is to make sure those behind bars not only have what they need for Ramadan but are faithful followers of Islam all year long.

It’s a job that hasn’t been filled before. It is new to the state, new to prisoners, and new for Deborah Boneta, but she said it’s a calling she’s ever-present for.

“My job is to create spaces for them while they’re incarcerated and make sure they’re Islamically appropriate,” Boneta said.

That means making sure they can still walk in their faith as much as they can in the confines of state, local or federal prison. Supplies, education and support are the main factors.

“The food they eat is halal. Prayer rugs, lessons, to help encourage them and then get out to create a space where the recidivism rate is lower,” Boneta said.

She said for Muslims, the need is dire because of the lack of attention and assistance they get.

“Oklahoma is a Bible belt and so when Muslims would come out of incarceration, there was never a space safe for them to land. There’s no Islamic re-entry housing. No support systems other than people giving a lecture on Friday,” Boneta said.

This is why she said obtaining the role of Islamic chaplain for Oklahoma is so important.

“I am the only Islamic chaplain currently. There are volunteers that come in and help us. We are blessed to be able to connect people to Black Lives Matter, Care Oklahoma, ASLU,” Boneta said.

Boneta is also active with teachings and talks inside the prisons.

“We are able to offer support in a humane way with Islamic principles. This is the first time that we have had an Islamic ministry housed outside of the community,” Boneta said.

This role doesn’t come without some pushback.

“There are chaplains around OK that are not so pleased to have a Muslim chaplain. There are even people in the community that don’t feel like a woman going to a prison is appropriate but would encourage them to look at the faith,” Boneta said.

While there are hurdles and naysayers, she said there’s a lot of positive feedback, as well.

“We have one individual who has been incarcerated for 30 years. He’s been a Muslim for 28 and I’m the first outside Muslim he’s ever seen,” Boneta said.

All in all, she said she is blessed to serve.

“It’s been a blessing it’s a trust to be able to serve the Muslims. Being Muslim isn’t just religion. It’s our way of life. Everything we do,” Boneta said.

