Sharp nurses help homeless adults, youth through different volunteer effort

By Ryan Hill

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two nurses from Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital aren’t just helping patients in their halls, but those without homes on San Diego’s streets.

“I’ve been an RN for a little over a year. However, I’ve worked at Sharp Mesa Vista for 12 years,” said nurse JP Conly.

“I’ve been a nurse for 40 years, 40 plus,” said Nancy Earl, a clinical lead at Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital.

Conly and Earl may have varying years of experience in the medical field, but their desire and want to help people is on the same level.

“I decided to start handing out socks to people on the street. So last year, I spent one day out of every month handing out socks and I handed out about 1,000 socks,” Conly said.

“And I said, ‘You know, it would be great if they could have soup to go along with those socks,” Earl said. “And while he was handing out the socks, I was ladling the soup.”

Soup and socks — simple things making a big impact to the unhoused in the community.

“It’s been kind of my core belief system since my mom passed away to be of service in some way to other people,” Conly said.

“I think we all have some level of responsibility to those in our community,” Earl said.

And the duo is also helping out San Diego’s homeless youth, specifically those at downtown San Diego nonprofit Urban Street Angels this past Christmas.

“When we had the opportunity last year to actually go down and give the gift cards — we collected for gift cards — and we served them dinner at Urban Street Angels, it was really uplifting especially because of some of the stories of some of the kids,” Conly said.

“It’s a cliché, but they are our future and they really do deserve our support and help. So for me, that’s what it’s all about,” Earl said.

Jerry Troyer, the director of relationship development at the nonprofit, told ABC 10News these nurses’ work truly shows the heart they have for the community.

“It’s amazing to me. So rather than doing their 8-hour shift or 12-hour shift and going home and hanging out, they’re serving the community even more by reaching out to homeless people, which is just so awesome,” said Troyer.

An awesome feeling Conly said is slightly addicting.

“You get this feeling. You’re very fulfilled by doing the work and you know that your little acts go a long way and so you want to do more,” Conly said.

Conly and Earl told ABC 10News they started a new committee at the hospital for employees to explore other volunteer opportunities in the community.

