Strangers step in to help Kalihi property owner facing $17 million in fines for overgrown weeds.

By Kristen Consillio

KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV) — Daniel Mathias was overwhelmed when men from all over the island came to cut his grass that had gotten out of control.

“Hawaiians helping Hawaiians — and I’m very grateful,” he said.

He just recently found out he owes the city millions of dollars in fines. And now community members, he doesn’t even know, are rallying behind him.

“Not too many people get heart to help strangers,” he added.

Mathias inherited the vacant property on Murphy Street in Kalihi and cut the grass for years up until he got cancer. He also had his leg amputated.

He says he found out from a newspaper article that the city was fining him $5,000 a day since 2014 for overgrown weeds. By then, it was too late.

“My heart dropped,” Mathias said. “How in the world can I pay $15 million dollars?”

A kupuna advocacy group recently posted about his situation on social media.

And Reid Viela said he didn’t think twice about helping a kupuna in need.

“I told my wife I going be Kalihi Valley, but I never tell her what I was doing,” he said. “I try help them cause, what if that was my grandpa?”

Since Sunday, about a dozen others jumped in, putting in hours of sweat to clear out the property.

“We all came together for one purpose only. And that was for help uncle out,” said Aumauinuuese Puni. “That’s the thing about the aloha spirit. you just help automatic you know, no questions asked.”

The city says the fines have grown to more than $17 million.

Officials are considering a reduction or waiver of the fines because of his circumstance — and the community’s help in clearing the violation.

Mathias says he’s hopeful and touched by all the aloha.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

