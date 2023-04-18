Woman charged after Chicago gas station fight ends in car crash

By Andrew Ramos

FOREST PARK, Illinois (WBBM) — A woman has been charged with a quarrel with her boyfriend that led to a crash in west suburban Forest Park this past weekend.

It happened Sunday in Forest Park. As CBS 2’s Andrew Ramos reported Monday, video shows a woman nearly mowing down several people before causing a serious crash.

Forest Park police said at 3:10 p.m. Sunday, Kendra Nance, 31, of Chicago, was a passenger in a car that her boyfriend was driving.

The car pulled into Thornton’s gas station at 601 Harlem Ave. in Forest Park, as Nance and her boyfriend were quarreling.

Customers in the parking lot began saying things to Nance she began quarreling with them too. The quarrel between Nance, her boyfriend, and the customers kept going as they threw taunts back and forth while an onlooker took video.

The customers also threw something at the car Nance was in, police said.

At that point, Nance’s boyfriend got out of the car and tried to stop her from switching sides and driving. But Nance got into the car – and deliberately slammed into a car belonging to someone she was quarreling with, police said.

She also dragged her boyfriend through a parking lot for a short distance, police said.

Video shows Nance’s boyfriend trying to remove the keys from the ignition – but Nance then gains control of the wheel – nearly mowing down her target and smashing into everything in her path in the Ford Explorer she was driving.

Just when everyone thought it was over, the woman police say was Nance races onto Harlem Avenue in the Ford Explorer. In footage obtained by CBS 2, the SUV is seen crashing into a sedan waiting at a red light, and then flipping over.

Meanwhile, Nance’s boyfriend stuck around at the gas station and kept quarreling with other people there – even getting into a physical fight.

Nance was arrested about a block away in the alley between Harlem and Elgin avenues. Her boyfriend was also arrested.

Both were also treated at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Nance was charged with felony criminal damage to property, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless driving, reckless conduct, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, and having no valid driver’s license. She is to appear for a bond hearing Tuesday at the Maybrook Courthouse, also in Maywood.

Calls and emails to Thornton’s corporate office asking about the incident, and whether employees were involved, were not returned.

