Firefighters, others come together for ‘Ride to Remember’ to honor lives lost in OKC bombing

By Jessica Schambach

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Oklahoma will never forget what happened 28 years ago.

One hundred sixty-eight people died when terrorists detonated a bomb at the Alfred P. Murrah federal building in downtown Oklahoma City. The day forever changed the lives of many Oklahomans, including first responders.

Now, every year around this time, firefighters and others come together for a “Ride to Remember.” Motorcycle riders from near and far come together to remember.

Many are retired firefighters who responded to the bombing.

“One of the things that caught my attention right away right out front of the Regency Apartments was the axle from the rider truck that embedded in a vehicle that was parked outside the regency tower apartment,” said Keith Bryant, retired OKCFD, Wind and Fire Motorcycle Club.

Each has a personal story about April 19, 1995, and the days to follow.

“I didn’t go in until the third day. What impressed me was an eight-story building stacked up one-story high,” said Bois Marable, retired OKCFD, Wind and Fire Motorcycle Club member.

For 16 years, these riders have honored the 168 people who died with a Ride to Remember.

“Because we said we will never forget, and we’re going to honor them, whether there’s 15 or 1,500 of us riding, we’ll always honor it,” said Willi Butler, retired OKCFD, Wind and Fire Motorcycle Club member.

A collective roar of the engines is a reminder of the pain and heartache. For some, it is still present today.

“I’ve yet to go through the museum, and I’m doubtful I ever will. Not because don’t care, I just really don’t want to relive that time again. I do go to counseling. I go to counseling to this day, and it does help,” Thorne said.

As the Heartland Heat chapter of the Wind and Fire Motorcycle Club and others caravan to the OKC National Memorial and Museum, they ride with a purpose.

“We can honor their memories by continuing to do good work,” Bryant said.

They’re raising money to help Oklahoma’s first responders. The sense of community is much like those who came together to help 28 years ago.

“You did not want for anything after you came off your shift. If you were hungry, there was food. If you needed gear, people had donated everything from gloves to a flashlight,” Thorne said.

They continue to rally around each other.

“We’re just trying to keep people from forgetting that it happened,” said Steve Capps, retired OKCFD, Wind and Fire Motorcycle Club member.

They remember, offer a helping hand, and plan for the next Ride to Remember.

