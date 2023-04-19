Gas shortage continues in South Florida as state deploys more than 500K gallons of fuel

By Steve King & Jossie Carbonare

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — The Florida Division of Emergency Management is deploying more than 500,000 gallons of fuel to stations in the southeastern portion of the state after historic flooding led to a gas shortage.

Gas stations across the area haven’t had gas after distribution issues because of flooding at various petroleum terminals at Port Everglades.

Drivers who have gas are asked to avoid trying to fill up at this time.

Some drivers in Palm Beach County tell WPBF 25 News they’ve had trouble finding gas over the last few days.

“This is the third one I’ve gone to trying to find gas,” said Jorge Alvarez. I didn’t want to put myself in a pinch thinking I have enough to last me through the week If there’s a shortage right now,” he added.

Some gas stations in our area, including the Wawa on Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach, told WPBF 25 News they were scheduled to refuel on Sunday. Some gas stations just have one type of gas or another.

Officials at Port Everglades said this week’s torrential downpours caused some of the petroleum terminals, operated by private companies, to be flooded. For that reason, while there isn’t a shortage of gas, there have been delays in shipping the fuel to different gas stations in our area.

AAA reports Port Everglades is a hub for 40% of the fuel for Florida.

To offset the shortage, AAA says gas is being brought in from Port Canaveral, Tampa and Orlando.

WPBF 25 News spoke with some drivers at the Shell gas station on Boynton Beach Boulevard and Congress Avenue in Boynton Beach.

“The day before yesterday, I went to Orion on Military, they didn’t have gas, and then I went there after work, and they didn’t have gas, and then I came to BP, and then I went to Mobile, and they don’t have gas, and now I came to Shell, which I always come here, they don’t have gas,” said Marquita Margadonna of Palm Beach County. “I’m a little bit nervous because I have to drive around and try to find some gas because I have to go to work tomorrow.”

“Luckily, I filled up yesterday, so I’m good for a week, but a lot of people, I’m sure, will be stressing about it,” said Sherry O’Brien of Palm Beach County.

Officials at Palm Beach International Airport, which receives jet fuel from Port Everglades, say there have been no delays or cancellations at PBI due to the petroleum terminal issues at Port Everglades.

