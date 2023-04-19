Palm Beach County drivers wait in gas lines 30 cars long

By Tara Jakeway

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida (WPBF) — The owner of the shell station on PGA in Palm Beach Gardens says they got a delivery of gas Monday night, and by 7 a.m. Tuesday, they had run out. Since then, the phone has been ringing off the hook, with customers from as far as Hollywood calling to ask if there’s any gas.

That was the story all over Palm Beach County Tuesday when gas lines in West Palm Beach reached 30 cars long. Daniel Black was behind the wheel of one of those cars.

“I’ve been on E for a couple days now, since the weekend. I’m slowly making it here,” he said.

It was Black’s fifth station he tried Tuesday and it was his lucky charm. He finally got to fill up. Siera Wedderburn was right behind him.

“My friend ran out of gas on her way to work yesterday, I had to bring her gas from up here because she couldn’t find gas anywhere else,” she said.

She was back for a second day, this time her job was on the line.

“I’m actually doing Door Dash right now, so I need it to do my job. Little worried about it because I can’t do Door Dash,” Wedderburn said.

She was one of the last to get gas at that Wawa. Signs that read “No Gas” went up moments after she filled her tank.

“No gas here. I don’t know, we’ll see. Going to check out different spots,” Rebecca Perkins said, deciding to implement a new gas search strategy.

“Probably the outskirts of West Palm. Definitely don’t look right in Palm Beach, you can’t find it there,” Perkins said.

Tallahassee is sending in reinforcements with that 500,000-gallon delivery of gas. The owner is confident one of those trucks will deliver gas to his PGA Shell station.

