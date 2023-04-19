Police shoot at dog after it bites officer on Michigan Avenue in Dorchester
By Web staff
Click here for updates on this story
DORCHESTER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A dog was shot at by police in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon after police said the dog bit an officer.
It happened on Michigan Avenue. Police said one officer was bitten by the dog and another officer opened fire.
According to police, it’s unclear if the dog was shot. The officer who was bit was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
No one at the scene was hit by gunfire.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.