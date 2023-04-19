Police shoot at dog after it bites officer on Michigan Avenue in Dorchester

By Web staff

DORCHESTER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A dog was shot at by police in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon after police said the dog bit an officer.

It happened on Michigan Avenue. Police said one officer was bitten by the dog and another officer opened fire.

According to police, it’s unclear if the dog was shot. The officer who was bit was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

No one at the scene was hit by gunfire.

