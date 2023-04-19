Teen escaped attempted abduction in Maryland using taser, mom says

By Web staff

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — An attempted kidnapping of a 16-year-old girl this week remains under investigation in Frederick County, Maryland State Police said.

The victim’s mother, Patricia Heffner, said a stun gun she gave her daughter for protection may have saved her.

Heffner reported the incident around 5 p.m. Monday, police said. They reported that the girl was walking along Knoxville Road in Brunswick when a small black van stopped and the driver asked her if she wanted a ride home.

The girl accepted the ride, which is when the driver allegedly began making sexually explicit comments and attempted to lock the doors of the van. Heffner said the teen thought the man was her friend’s father.

That’s when the girl pulled out a stun gun, shocked the man in the shoulder and managed to get out of the car and run home. The driver continued toward Brunswick, police said.

Shaken by the incident, Heffner now hopes police can track down the driver.

“I’m scared,” she said. “My kids aren’t allowed to go outside anymore.”

The suspect was described as a white man around 50 years old with a pale complexion and a possible speech impediment. He is 5’7″- 5’9″ with a medium to heavy frame, and is bald with brown eyes, a mustache and a mole on the right side of his face.

