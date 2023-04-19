UpSpring hosting benefit to provide for homeless children in Cincinnati

By WLWT Digital Staff

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — One organization is giving people a chance to make a positive impact on children in the area.

UpSpring’s mission is to empower children experiencing homelessness.

Every year more than 8,000 children experience homelessness in Cincinnati. It’s often called the invisible homeless, because the public doesn’t see them as much.

The organization provided year-round programs for children affected by homelessness to make sure they’re staying connected.

UpSpring is hosting a benefit bash next Saturday for children in the Greater Cincinnati area.

The benefit will be hosted by WLWT’s Ashley Kirklen.

