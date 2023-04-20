Cannon South Elementary closed Thursday as officials investigate threat

By Chuck Morris

Click here for updates on this story

WOODBURY, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Cannon County elementary school will be closed Thursday after a student made a threat on a school bus Wednesday afternoon, Director of Schools Freddy Curtis said.

Cannon South Elementary will be closed while law enforcement and school administrators investigate the threat. Curtis said school officials learned of a threat at Cannon South Elementary School late in the day Wednesday. A fourth-grade student made a threat on a school bus on the afternoon route.

School officials said the situation was turned over to local law enforcement.

“The safety of our students is imperative, and every threat is taken seriously,” Curtis said. “We appreciate the efforts of Cannon South Elementary School and Cannon County law enforcement officers to investigate any threat. In this incident, the student who made the threat has been suspended and the investigation is continuing.”

Curtis urges parents and guardians to talk to their children regarding threats.

“Cannon County Schools place a priority on school safety, and we investigate all reports of threats made against schools,” Curtis said. “As always, we encourage students to report anything they have seen or heard that threatens their safety in any way. Our team remains steadfast that our first priority is student safety. Any person that is found to make a threat regarding any of our schools will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.