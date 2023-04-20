Coast Guard finds overturned boat off Cape Ann during search for 4 missing fishermen

By WBZ-News Staff

HAMPTON, New Hampshire (WBZ) — The Coast Guard has located an overturned boat in its search for missing fishermen near Hampton Harbor in New Hampshire.

The Coast Guard said the overturned boat was found about seven miles northeast of Cape Ann.

No one was found in the water and the search continues for Michael Sai and three other people.

The boat departed from Hampton Harbor on Wednesday morning and was last seen fishing near Jeffreys Ledge, about 50 miles off-shore.

The Coast Guard is asking for anyone who saw the boat to contact their Sector Northern New England at 207-767-0303.

