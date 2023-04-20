Hendersonville man pleads guilty to operating a continuing criminal enterprise

By Kari Barrows

HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man from Hendersonville will spend at least six years behind bars after pleading guilty to operating a continuing criminal enterprise in the area.

A press release from District Attorney Andrew Murray says during Henderson County’s two-week trial term that began on April 3, 2023, Dax Edward Suarez, 42, of Hendersonville, pled guilty to operating a continuing criminal enterprise.

“To be guilty of Operating a Continuing Criminal Enterprise, the State must prove the defendant violated a series of continuing felony drug laws and that the defendant acted as a manager in concert with five or more other violators,” District Attorney Murray explained. “In addition, the State must prove the defendant gained a substantial income or resources from his/her drug enterprise.”

Through a multiple-month extensive investigation, the Henderson County Drug Task Force was able to establish the defendant, Suarez, along with many others, was involved in the distribution of large quantities of Methamphetamine in the county and the surrounding area.

Investigators were able to establish probable cause on December 20, 2019, for a blue light stop of a vehicle operated by Suarez. An inspection of the vehicle turned up multiple ounces of meth. The defendant was arrested without incident.

Suarez pled guilty and was sentenced to 83 months minimum and 113 months maximum in prison by the Honorable Peter Knight as part of a plea arrangement.

