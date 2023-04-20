Woman arrested after fetus found on sidewalk

By Brianna Owczarzak

Click here for updates on this story

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — A 26-year-old woman was arrested after a fetus was found on a sidewalk in Flint.

Flint police officers responded to the 1800 block of S. Dort Highway about 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 for reports of a fetus on the sidewalk.

Police investigated and arrested a 26-year-old woman.

No other information has been released on this case, which remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.