Street improvements outside area schools aim to slow down drivers

By DANIELLE ELLLIS

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Dozens of Philadelphia schools are getting street improvements this summer in an effort to make children safer by trying to slow down drivers.

Philadelphia Streets Department crews were installing a speed cushion outside Hill Freedman World Academy in East Mount Airy Friday.

This comes after the city council passed new legislation to cut red tape for traffic calming measures near schools.

Mac Duncan stands outside a school every day, trying to get drivers to slow down. He even has a personally made sign.

“Every day I wave it and sometimes I yell,” Duncan said. “Because some people are coming through, they’re on the phone, they don’t see the flashing lights.”

The district has more than 400 schools and 50 of them will get traffic calming improvements by the start of the new school year in September, according to the streets department.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.