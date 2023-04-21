Suspect shot by police after holding woman and child in vehicle against their will

By JESSICA GUAY

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is currently a large police presence in Pittsburgh’s Arlington neighborhood due to an officer-involved shooting.

According to police, a person was shot in an officer-involved shooting.

The main focus at the scene appears to be the yellow truck located on the street.

Pittsburgh police say they were attempting to rescue a woman and child after the woman had called 911 saying she was being held against her will in a vehicle.

That call was made around 8:30 this morning and it happened on Devlin Street in the city’s Arlington neighborhood.

Police said when they found the vehicle, they found the woman and the child, leading to shots being fired by police.

Allegheny County dispatch told us a man was shot and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The woman and child were safely recovered from the vehicle and assessed at the scene.

One neighbor said his wife was outside pulling weeds in front of her house when she saw a yellow truck fly down the street, heard someone saying “Get out, get out” and then three gunshots.

Police blocked off a portion of Devlin Street and since this is an officer-involved shooting, Allegheny County police are now investigating.

