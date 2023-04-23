Fire destroys historic church in Connecticut

By Evan Sobol and Audrey Russo

EASTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A fire burned down a church in Eastford Sunday morning.

Crews responded to a fire at the Congregational Church of Eastford on Church Road.

Fire officials said it started around 3:30 a.m.

The church made a post on social media:

Departments from multiple towns responded.

Quiet Corner Alerts shared video of the flames.

The church held service around 10:30 a.m. inside a nearby school gymnasium.

“There were things posted by fire departments on Facebook, some pretty shocking photos,” said Pastor Michael Moran with the Congregational Church of Eastford.

“The fire was ahead of us before we even got here,” said James Roy, Eastford Fire Department Deputy Chief.

Fire crews said they knew the church was too far gone to save by the time they arrived.

It’s unclear what started the fire, but the work of extinguishing flames was slowed by a thunder storm.

“It hinders the operation especially the lightning with the ladder trucks,” Roy said.

Firefighters said no one was hurt.

The loss of this historic building is a pain that will be felt by both the congregation and the community for quite some time.

“We were married here, both of our children were,” said Bev Lindemann.

With their own bibles in hand, the congregation showed up, sharing memories extending back generations.

“The first time I was there, I was in a laundry basket while my mom was teaching Sunday school,” Lindemann said.

Fellowship is all they have left, but it’s all they really need.

“The church is a tool, but it’s not the main event. The main event is the folks and we’re still here to be together,” Moran said.

“It is going to live on with all of those people,” said Lindemann. “This is not the end it’s another chapter.”

