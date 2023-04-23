Shark found washed ashore in Orange Beach yields more surprises

By WALA Staff

ORANGE BEACH, Alabama (WALA) — Scientists found more surprises from a dead great hammerhead shark that washed ashore this week in Orange Beach.

According to a post on the City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources’ Facebook page, after being contacted by people who pulled it to shore, Coastal Resources staffers arrived quickly and were able to get it off of the beach.

The agency contacted a Mississippi State University Marine Fisheries Ecology researcher who sent a team to perform a necropsy on the 14-foot shark, which was found to have been pregnant with 40 shark pups.

The shark’s cause of death has not yet been determined, Coastal Resources said.

The agency’s staff called the large shark a rare find and unique case study.

