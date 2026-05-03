Elevated winds to finish the weekend

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – We're tracking breezy to gusty winds continuing to develop across the Coachella Valley this Sunday evening! Temperatures were seasonal throughout the day, but these winds will cool us off over the next couple of days.

If you're looking to enjoy a nice meal on the town this evening, I'd recommend moving your plans indoors. Winds are already kicking up dust throughout portions of the valley, reducing air quality and visibility.

For dinnertime and into the evening, winds continue to stay widespread with gusts anywhere from 25 to 45 MPH on the valley floor. Strongest winds are expected in the passes, like usual. Be cautious if you're driving a high-profile vehicle along the 10 tonight.

Winds look to be a touch calmer by Monday morning, but certainly restrengthen into the afternoon and evening. We expect the strongest gusts on Monday, with gusts up to 55 MPH through the passes tomorrow.

The low pressure system that's bringing the winds is also inviting periods of light rain, primarily to our west. We're unlikely to see any rain locally. Temperatures, though, will drop – around 10°F below average over the next couple of days. Enjoy some of these cooler conditions ahead of much warmer ones on tap later this week.

High pressure begins to build back on Wednesday and really starts to dominate our weather pattern by Thursday. Highs should warm near 100°F by then, with triple digits all but certain as we look ahead towards Friday and the weekend.

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