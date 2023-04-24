Children injured in southwest Baltimore rowhome fire, mother tells 11 News

By Megan Rivers

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — Three children remain hospitalized Sunday night after a rowhome fire in southwest Baltimore, their mother told 11 News at the scene.

Firefighters were called just after 8 p.m. Sunday to a rowhome in the 2500 block of Frederick Avenue. The Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said that a two-story rowhome was on fire, and additional units were called.

The children’s mother, Sharon Lilly, told 11 News that the children were playing a video game in a second-floor room. She said firefighters told her that the fire started in her bedroom and could be electrical in nature.

The mother told 11 News that two of the children jumped from a window to escape the fire. Three of the children — ages 11, 13 and 16 — remain hospitalized; two are at Johns Hopkins Hospital and a third is at Shock Trauma. A fourth child, who is 8 years old, did not have to go to the hospital.

The mother told 11 News she had just gone to a store for a moment to get some food when things happened quickly.

“I went to go grab them some snacks; everything was just fine,” Lilly said. “On my way back, something said, ‘Go on Facebook.’ I went on Facebook, and I seen somebody say, ‘Contact this lady, her house is on fire.’ So, I’m, like, telling the person that’s driving me, ‘Run all the lights, run all the lights, get me there.’ I get here and this is what I come to.”

She said the home appears to be a total loss, and she doesn’t know what she’s going to do next after this is a heartbreaking situation.

Firefighters remained at the scene in the 10 p.m. hour to extinguishing hot spots and ensure the structure is safe.

