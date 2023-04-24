Idaho and Oregon communities gather to remember fallen officer, Joseph Johnson

By Cooper McCauley

NYSSA, Oregon (KIVI) — In the early hours of April 22, members of the Idaho and Oregon communities gathered at Nyssa High School in remembrance of Reserve Corporal Joseph “JJ” Johnson, who was fatally shot on April 15 while responding to a call in Nyssa, Oregon.

The event began at 9:00 in the morning with a procession of law enforcement vehicles lining the streets in the hundreds. Members of the public crowded the sidewalks, showing their support for Officer Johnson and his family who rode alongside law enforcement in the procession.

A large line then formed as members of the public entered the Nyssa High School auditorium for the memorial service, which began at 11 a.m.

Officer Johnson’s sense of duty and integrity were echoed in the speeches of several speakers as they paid their respects.

The first of these speakers was Pastor Danny Morrison, who provided insight into the role of an officer of the law in the context of the bible. Officer Johnson’s favorite bible verse, Matthew 5:9, explains the duty of a peacemaker in the struggle against evil, and he found confidence and pride in his purpose as a peace officer.

“He was a man of compassion and love for people,” said Pastor Morrison. “He was appreciated by those who knew him as a person who was always willing to help out.”

Next to speak was Don Ballou, Nyssa’s Chief of Police. Chief Ballou gave a shining account of Officer Johnson’s character, describing him as a leader and a dedicated public servant.

Officer Johnson had volunteered his weekends to ensure the station was not short-staffed, and all with “a big cheesy smile on his face” according to Chief Ballou.

Officer Johnson was eager to play an active role in his community. He was the first to involve himself in community events, aid his fellow officers in ethics classes, and was quick to admit to his mistakes.

The final speaker was Rob Persson, Assistant Director of Operations for the Oregon Department of Corrections. Persson described Officer Johnson’s proclivity to go beyond the call of duty. JJ had received a master’s degree in counseling from Colorado Christian University, which he put to use for his community whenever he could. “He was valued as a mental health treatment provider, and continued to see clients outside in the community after work,” said Persson

Persson closed his speech with a poem titled A Thin Blue Line, which was written for Officer Johnson by Kayla Coda just after the tragic events of the previous weekend.

Officer Johnson’s family was then presented with the Law Enforcement Medal of Ultimate Sacrifice and a State of Oregon flag by Oregon State Police Superintendent, Casey Codding.

Following these awards, Officer Johnson, a lifelong Star Wars fan, was remembered in a video that detailed the events of his life in the iconic style of a Star Wars opening crawl. As this crawl came to a close, a montage of photos began to play showing Officer Johnson surrounded by his family, fellow officers and community members, all while wearing that same sincere smile.

As the presentation closed the officers rose in the auditorium, standing at attention for the 21 bells ceremony.

As the final bell rang out into the silent yet full room the Color Guard prepared to retire the flags, closing the memorial service for Reserve Corporal Joseph “JJ” Johnson.

Officer Johnson is survived by his wife and two children.

The Nyssa Police Department urges donations in support of Officer Johnson to be directed to the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation. Though many donation sites have been circulated in support of Officer Johnson, the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation is the only one which has been vetted to confirm that 100% of the donations will go into the hands of his family.

