Mother in custody, as Albuquerque police investigate infant death

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — The Albuquerque Police Department is currently investigating the death of an infant. The child was 5 months old.

According to court records, police were called out to the 10400 block of Ralph Ave. NE. When officers arrived, they found 31-year-0ld Christina Bennett holding the child. Bennett refused to give the child to medics that had arrived to try to perform live saving measures.

Austin St. John, a neighbor in the area recalled the incident that took place in his neighborhood in Northeast Albuquerque.

“In my room I always have my window open,” St. John said, “I heard her pull up in her truck.”

St. John said when he came home from school “the road was blocked off.”

Efforts were made to save the baby, but St. John said “they weren’t able to so they pulled the baby from the ambulance.”

Police arrested Bennett for an outstanding warrant charge. On Saturday, Bennett refused to appear before a Metro Court judge. Her case now goes to District Court.

The cause of death is unknown, as the investigation continues.

