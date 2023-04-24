Multnomah Co. woman sentenced to prison for stealing $400K from elderly mother

By KPTV Staff

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A woman has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from her elderly mother, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Nicole Marie Stevens, 52, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree aggravated theft and two counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment. She received a 29-month prison sentence on Friday.

The district attorney’s office said Stevens, in 2020, stole over $400,000 from her mother who was suffering from dementia. By Feb. 2021, Stevens had spent $325,000 of the money.

There was no evidence she used the money for her mother as required by a springing power of attorney that Stevens and her mother entered into in Jan. 2012, according to the district attorney’s office.

Stevens had checked her mother into a care facility in Nov. 2020 and claimed that her mother had enough money to pay for end-of-life care. Then two month later, Stevens informed the care facility that her mother was “out of money.” The district attorney’s office said Stevens had purchased a $24,500 vehicle on the same day, and her mother only had $5.64 left in her savings account.

While Stevens has no prior criminal history, the district attorney’s office said her prison sentence is mandatory because of elder abuse.

