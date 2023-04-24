Person of interest in custody after Blue Springs police found body in burned out RV

By Dre Bradley

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — The Blue Springs Police Department announced Monday that they have a person of interest in custody in connection to a body that was found in a burned out recreational vehicle last week.

Emergency crews were called around 12:30 a.m. on April 21 to the 1200 block of SW Morningside Drive.

Crews later found a parked RV ablaze in the driveway outside a home.

While fighting the fire, the fire department located a deceased individual.

Blue Springs police originally investigated the incident as a suspicious death and then launched a homicide investigation after determining that the death was not likely due to the fire.

According to Blue Springs police, preliminary investigations show there is no threat or risk to the public.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.