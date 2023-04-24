Police launching Operation Ghost Rider to crack down on distracted driving

By WXYZ Staff

MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they are teaming up with local and county partners for Operation Ghost Rider over the next few days.

The operation caps Distracted Driving Awareness month.

Police report that officers in unmarked cars will be on the lookout for distracted drivers.

They note that only officers in marked patrol cars will be pulling over drivers.

MSP says two fatal crashes over the weekend were “totally preventable” had drivers “made better decisions.”

Police encourage drivers to slow down, keep eyes on the road and be courteous to other drivers.

