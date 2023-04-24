Skeletal remains found in swamp believed to be missing Hampstead man, police say

By Jessica Kisluk, Arielle Mitropoulos

Click here for updates on this story

HAMPSTEAD (WPTZ) — Hampstead police said they recovered skeletal remains in a swamp Sunday, and they believe they are the remains of a man missing since July 2022.

The remains were found in a swampy area between Emerson Avenue and Route 111, according to officials.

Police said they believe there is a “very high probability” that this is the body of John Matson, 79, because of the location and evidence found.

Hampstead police said they believe there was no foul play.

Matson was last seen walking inside Emerson Village on July 6, 2022. Authorities said he suffers from dementia.

Over almost 10 months, authorities said they have conducted multiple efforts to find Matson with canine searches, grid searches, drone searches, door-to-door-canvassing and a helicopter search. New Hampshire Fish and Game also conducted dives in multiple swamps and did a sonar search on Sunset Lake.

Police said they had no new developments in the investigation until Saturday.

On Saturday, a New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer picked up drone footage of the skeletal remains and clothing, and was able to pinpoint a GPS location, police said.

On Sunday, officers waded through chest-deep water in the heavy rain to look for the GPS location and find the remains. Officials said it took almost three hours to create a path and bring the remains out.

Police said the body has been removed and is at the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office.

“The mystery of John Matson has weighed heavily on this community for the past 10 months. There was not a day that went by, where Mr. Matson and his family were not on the minds of our community, this police department and many more,” Hampstead police said in a statement. “Once these remains have been positively identified, we hope this will give the Matson family the closure they deserve.”

Fish and Game said the identification of the body will be made in the next few days.

Police have notified the Matson family.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.