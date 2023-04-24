Supporters of transgender rights, UNO students protest ‘anti-trans’ bills in Nebraska legislature Monday

By Ron Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) (KMTV) — Hundreds of people in support of trans rights are protesting Monday morning against a number of bills working their way through the Nebraska legislature.

Organizers said the three bills, if passed would restrict the rights of trans people in the state. The protest is led by students at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

They’re against LB 574, the “Let Them Grow Act,” which aims to ban gender-affirming care to Nebraskans under 19; LB 575 the “Sports and Spaces act which would restrict trans-Nebraskans from using bathrooms or playing on school sports teams that don’t match their assigned gender at birth; and LB 371 which would ban drag shows aimed to attract children.

Main organizer Caenis Bryan said the goal of the protest is to spread education and awareness.

“I talk to some of my classmates in other classes and they don’t seem to have any awareness or at least outright awareness of what’s going on,” Bryan said. “We’re hoping to just get people’s attention and say hey like what’s happening now is not okay.”

There are a number of speakers planned to address the crowd including Senators Machaela Cavanaugh and Megan Hunt. Both are vocal in their opposition to the bills.

“It’s great honestly to see politicians willing to stand up for folk like me and what not,” Bryan said.

The protest was set to start on the UNO campus and then make its way here to the park a little before noon on Monday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Zoey Muesselzoey.muessel@3newsnow.com4029092606