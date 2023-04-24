Tucson designer hosts runway show benefiting community

By Brooke Chau

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — From a high school project to the runway, Tucson fashion designer Ian Urquhart, hosted his first runway show ahead of attending New York Fashion Week in September.

KGUN9 highlighted Ignis Clothing back in February for Black History Month as the small business donated 25% of sales to building classrooms for children in Kenya.

Urquhart’s fashion show “Currently Creating”has been a work in progress on the sewing machine and in the community. The fashion show raised over $1,000 in ticket sales for a local organization called Workship. Workship feeds, clothes and provides medical support to the homeless in Southern Arizona.

“Once we found out Workship we knew we wanted to do something,” said Urquhart. ” I really wanted to get involved and do something that benefits the community,” said Urquhart.

At the fashion show, Ignis Clothing also featured a local student designer from the University of Arizona and had American Idol’s Isaac Brown perform.

Urquhart explains as an introvert, none of this would be possible without the help of his mom who encourages him to shine on and off the runway.

“She’s my mom-ager. My mom and manager,” laughed Urquhart. “She does a lot for me and it wouldn’t be possible without her help.”

For Urquhart, the most important part is giving back to the community who raised him.

