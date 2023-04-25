Skip to Content
Fallen officers remembered during law enforcement memorial march

By WTXL Staff

    TALLAHASSEE, Florida (WTXL) — Honoring those who paid the ultimate price.

Law enforcement personnel from across the state honored their fallen brothers and sisters Monday at the capitol during the annual law enforcement memorial march and ceremony.

