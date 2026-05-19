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Local Forecast

Seasonable through the week & weekend

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today at 6:17 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Highs will be slightly below average today, but slowly warm into the weekend.

The air mass is slowly warming, so highs will gradually transition into the upper 90s, but triple digits will be rare.

An Air Quality Alert due to smoke from the Sandy Fire burning near Simi Valley is in effect today for areas to the West of the Coachella Valley.

As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, we expect highs to hover in the upper 90s, with an occasional 100 degree reading.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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