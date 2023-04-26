Family Advocates are running a campaign called “It takes a Village” for Child Abuse Prevention Month

By Christinna Bautista

BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — Right now many across the country are taking a hard look at the well-being of our children – for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

That includes right here in the Treasure Valley. It’s a fact that many across the country continue to struggle with child abuse.

The most recent data from the National Childrens’ Alliance shows that in 2021 there were more than 1800 reported cases of child sexual abuse here in Idaho and more than 400 cases of physical abuse. And in more than 3/4 of all cases, the children were victimized by a parent.

Here in the Treasure Valley authorities investigate any local reports and when needed, steps are taken to ensure the safety of the child.

One of the organizations working to help victims of abuse is Family Advocates.

They manage a series of family support programs and work to keep kids safe by empowering those in the community.

“We’re very thankful to the community for supporting Family Advocates and our program, and helping us really be that voice for foster children and for families that experience the tragedy of abuse in their lives, for us to be able to help them,” said Kathryn Seebold Executive Director, Family Advocates.

This year Family Advocates are running a campaign called “It takes a Village” through the month of April. You can join the effort by spreading the message, volunteering, or donating.

