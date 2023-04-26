Mother sues city of Detroit, Michigan DNR, alleging Belle Isle gave her kids concussions

By Web staff

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Detroit mother is suing the city, the Michigan Department of Transportation and the park manager, alleging that the slide at Belle Isle gave her two sons concussions when they slid down.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, the mother claims she watched her sons, ages 10 and 8, “go airborne and strike their heads multiple times” as they went down the slide on Aug. 19, 2022, which was the day it opened.

The slide reopened again a few days later after it initially closed due to concerns about riders speeding down the slide. At that time, park officials said they were working to make adjustments.

The lawsuit claims both children suffered from chronic headaches and traumatic brain injuries since the incident.

In response, the city of Detroit requested to have its name removed from the lawsuit, saying it does not own or operate the state-run park.

CBS News Detroit reached out for comment from DNR and the park manager, but have not heard back.

