‘Once in a lifetime’: Top NFL Draft prospects work drive-thru at Raising Cane’s in Kansas City

By Jackson Kurtz

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Kansas Citians eager to get some chicken tenders Tuesday night had chance to grab their order from the 2023 NFL Draft’s presumptive No. 1 pick Tuesday night.

Fast food spot Raising Cane’s announced that its Westport location will kick off draft week by having top NFL prospects work the drive-thru.

NFL prospects, including projected No. 1 pick QB Bryce Young, RB Bijan Robinson and QB CJ Stroud worked a ‘shift’ at Raising Cane’s.

“I’m excited to see what the city has to offer, never been here before,” Young said. “This is a super great opportunity and I’m happy to be here with C.J. and Bijan.”

Tuesday was just the beginning of what will be a fun week for the prospects.

“It’s something that you can’t even dream about,” Stroud said. “It’s something that is really unique. It’s a once in a lifetime type of opportunity just super blessed.”

This isn’t the first time top professional sports prospects have stopped by Cane’s in the Kansas City area.

KU’s stars from their most recent championship run also worked a front counter and drive-thru in 2022.

Former Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster also stopped by Cane’s to put in some work following the team’s Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

