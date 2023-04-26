Students protest after Plattsmouth High School removes books from school library

By Ron Johnson

PLATTSMOUTH, Nebraska (KMTV) — High school students in Plattsmouth took part in a protest Wednesday morning against a decision to remove certain books from the local high school’s library.

Students feel the books in question should have never been removed and they cite the school’s own policy.

Sam McKnight, a junior, said the Plattsmouth Schools District simply didn’t follow that procedure and abruptly removed the books. She told us more about the book’s material.

“Most of the books that they’re taking have LGBTQ themes or talk about racial injustice,” she said. “They made a list of rules, they released their list of rules that they say they’re following but they’re not following it.”

The Plattsmouth School District released a statement on its website, saying in part:

“It seems reasonable to remove books with potentially unacceptable material from our libraries until a thorough review can be completed.”

The protest started Wednesday morning at 7:30 a.m. McKnight said she planned to attend.

