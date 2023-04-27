Baltimore neighborhood stops receiving mail after dog bit mail carrier

By Lisa Robinson

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Maryland (WBAL) — A Baltimore County neighborhood hasn’t received mail for over a month after a dog allegedly bit the mail carrier.

Neighbors are frustrated.

“It’s been a while. They told us it would be a maximum of 30 days,” one resident said.

But some said it’s been longer than that.

“It’s been over a month that we haven’t gotten our mail,” said Elizabeth Lefkowitz.

Alex Zaslov said his dog Archie was accused of biting the mail carrier in the 6600 block of Edenvale Road. On Wednesday, Baltimore County animal services came by to ensure the dog had all of his shots, which he did.

Zaslov believes the incident is overblown.

“He’s a really well-behaved dog, he’s the sweetest thing, but he does chase (people) off of the property as soon as he gets out and he barks at everything. I think he was probably barking at her and ran into her by accident,” Zaslov said. “The dog probably ran into her, he didn’t actually chomp down, there was no flesh taken out, she wasn’t bleeding,” he said.

Zachary Lewin tended to the mail carrier right after it happened.

“She had teeth marks on one side, though as far as I know, when dogs bite, it’s usually both sides,” he said.

Neighbors said the mail carrier is too afraid now to deliver mail to the area.

“We just don’t know why the whole block can’t get mail for over a month because of this incident. We understand that the mail carrier needs to feel safe,” said Lefkowitz.

“It’s pretty inconvenient because we have to go to the post office to get our mail every day,” said Suri Cohen. “Sometimes they close early due to staffing issues. There will be a sign on the door saying, ‘Sorry, we closed at 1:30 today.'”

Archie is contained to the property by an invisible fence. Zaslov said he understands why the mail carrier is afraid to deliver mail to this block.

“I can understand it must have been traumatic. I feel bad, and I also have to go get my mail, and my neighbors are all upset at me because it just happened that way,” he said.

“We would just love our mail to just get delivered,” said Lefkowitz.

The U.S. Postal Service did not respond to a request for comment.

